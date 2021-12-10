S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.06% Lower at 85441.38 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 918.40 points or 1.06% this week to 85441.38

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 1103.54 points or 1.28%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3801.39 points or 4.26% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Off 11.04% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 11.04% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 84.57% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 58.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.04% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 84.57% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 7.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 34214.89 points or 66.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1723ET