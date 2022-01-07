S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.08% Higher at 84402.07 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 901.96 points or 1.08% this week to 84402.07

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 640.72 points or 0.76%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 12.12% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 12.12% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 82.33% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 63.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.38% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.76% from its 2022 closing low of 83761.35 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 901.96 points or 1.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1744ET