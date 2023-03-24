Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-03-23
219276.74 PTS   -2.51%
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.11% Lower at 219276.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.51% Lower at 219276.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.69% Lower at 224914.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.11% Lower at 219276.74 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2463.52 points or 1.11% this week to 219276.74


--Down for six consecutive weeks

--Down 30620.76 points or 12.25% over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 25, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending June 28, 2013 when the market fell for eight straight weeks

--Down seven of the past eight weeks

--Closed Today

--Month-to-date it is down 28182.54 points or 11.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 17191.62 points or 8.51%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1735ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.11% Lower at 219276.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.51% Lower at 219276.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.69% Lower at 224914.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/21S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.50% Higher at 228790.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/20S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.31% Lower at 221059.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/17S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.21% Lower at 221740.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends 6.46% Higher at 223388.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/15S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.82% Lower at 209824.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/14S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.12% Lower at 220447.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/13S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.73% Lower at 225227.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer