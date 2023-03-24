S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.11% Lower at 219276.74 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2463.52 points or 1.11% this week to 219276.74

--Down for six consecutive weeks

--Down 30620.76 points or 12.25% over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 25, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending June 28, 2013 when the market fell for eight straight weeks

--Down seven of the past eight weeks

--Closed Today

--Month-to-date it is down 28182.54 points or 11.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 17191.62 points or 8.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1735ET