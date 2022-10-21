Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  World
  MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  News
  Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-10-21
138944.79 PTS   +2.06%
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.20% Higher at 138944.79 -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1654.05 points or 1.20% this week to 138944.79


--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 2806.01 points or 2.06%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 7.53% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Off 7.53% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 75.67% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 59.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.53% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 71.53% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 55444.68 points or 66.40%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1729ET

