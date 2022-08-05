S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.24% Lower at 121003.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1524.38 points or 1.24% this week to 121003.89
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022
--Snaps a two-week winning streak
--Today it is up 566.71 points or 0.47%
--Fourth highest close in history
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 3417.11 points or 2.91% over the last four trading days
--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 28, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days
--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days
--Off 5.02% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Friday, July 29, 2022
--Off 5.02% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Up 83.73% from its 52-week low of 65860.91 hit Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
--Rose 83.73% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.02% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Up 49.38% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 37503.78 points or 44.91%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-05-22 1736ET