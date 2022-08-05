Log in
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-08-05
121003.89 PTS   +0.47%
08/04S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 120437.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/04Argentina's Massa orders immediate spending limits in first step
RE
08/03S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.43% Higher at 120389.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.24% Lower at 121003.89 -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1524.38 points or 1.24% this week to 121003.89


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 566.71 points or 0.47%

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 3417.11 points or 2.91% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 28, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 5.02% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Off 5.02% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 83.73% from its 52-week low of 65860.91 hit Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Rose 83.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.02% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 49.38% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 37503.78 points or 44.91%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1736ET

