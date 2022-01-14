S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.28% Higher at 85481.07 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1079.00 points or 1.28% this week to 85481.07

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 23, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1980.96 points or 2.37% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 10, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 110.21 points or 0.13%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1734.77 points or 2.07% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 11.00% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 11.00% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 84.66% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 69.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.07% from its 2022 closing low of 83746.30 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 1980.96 points or 2.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

