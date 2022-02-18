S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.43% Higher at 89443.19 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1258.20 points or 1.43% this week to 89443.19

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1509.17 points or 1.72% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 4, 2022

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 534.70 points or 0.59%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1134.36 points or 1.25% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Off 6.87% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 6.87% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 93.22% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 75.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.16% from its 2022 closing high of 91416.55 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up 10.42% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 5943.08 points or 7.12%

