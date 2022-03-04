Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.76% Higher at 89515.44 -- Data Talk

03/04/2022 | 05:34pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1545.57 points or 1.76% this week to 89515.44


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 2042.60 points or 2.23%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 6.80% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 6.80% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 93.37% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 89.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.23% from its 2022 closing high of 91558.04 hit Thursday, March 3, 2022

--Up 10.51% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6015.33 points or 7.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1733ET

