S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.93% Lower at 142931.74 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2810.08 points or 1.93% this week to 142931.74

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is down 6549.10 points or 4.38%

--Largest one-day point decline since Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 4.88% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 4.88% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 92.68% from its 52-week low of 74180.20 hit Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

--Rose 92.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.88% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 76.45% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 59431.63 points or 71.18%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1735ET