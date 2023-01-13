S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 13.27% Higher at 242154.50 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 28360.25 points or 13.27% this week to 242154.50

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 23, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 77044.94 points or 46.66% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 20, 2001

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 7, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up 11 of the past 13 weeks

--Today it is up 8000.79 points or 3.42%

--A new record close

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 43794.01 points or 22.08% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 20 of the past 22 trading days

--Up 198.94% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 183.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 22.08% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 19.83%

--Year-to-date it is up 40069.38 points or 19.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

