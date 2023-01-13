S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 13.27% Higher at 242154.50 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 28360.25 points or 13.27% this week to 242154.50
--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 23, 2022
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 77044.94 points or 46.66% over the last four weeks
--Largest four-week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 20, 2001
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 7, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks
--Up 11 of the past 13 weeks
--Today it is up 8000.79 points or 3.42%
--A new record close
--Up for eight consecutive trading days
--Up 43794.01 points or 22.08% over the last eight trading days
--Largest eight-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days
--Up 20 of the past 22 trading days
--Up 198.94% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Rose 183.28% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 22.08% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 19.83%
--Year-to-date it is up 40069.38 points or 19.83%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-13-23 1731ET