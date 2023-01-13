Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-01-13
243169.17 PTS   +3.68%
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 13.27% Higher at 242154.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.24% Higher at 234153.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/11S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.09% Higher at 224627.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 13.27% Higher at 242154.50 -- Data Talk

01/13/2023 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 28360.25 points or 13.27% this week to 242154.50


--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 23, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 77044.94 points or 46.66% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 20, 2001

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 7, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up 11 of the past 13 weeks

--Today it is up 8000.79 points or 3.42%

--A new record close

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 43794.01 points or 22.08% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 20 of the past 22 trading days

--Up 198.94% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 183.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 22.08% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 19.83%

--Year-to-date it is up 40069.38 points or 19.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1731ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 13.27% Higher at 242154.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.24% Higher at 234153.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/11S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.09% Higher at 224627.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/10S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 215810.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.90% Higher at 215724.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/09Brazil markets fall as Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
01/06S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.79% Higher at 213794.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/05S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.27% Higher at 209646.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/04S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.36% Higher at 201060.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/03S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.20% Lower at 198360.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish