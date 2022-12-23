S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 13.73% Higher at 187784.04 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 22674.48 points or 13.73% this week to 187784.04

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 5324.25 points or 2.92%

--A new record close

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 23567.35 points or 14.35% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 131.82% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 121.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 131.82% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 11.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 104283.93 points or 124.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1736ET