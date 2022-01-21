S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.17% Lower at 83622.48 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1858.59 points or 2.17% this week to 83622.48

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 17, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 1503.89 points or 1.77%

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 12.93% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 12.93% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 80.64% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 72.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.29% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.33% from its 2022 closing low of 83350.61 hit Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.15%

--Year-to-date it is up 122.37 points or 0.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

