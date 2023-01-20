Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-01-20
247063.52 PTS   +6.09%
05:29pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.28% Higher at 247679.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/19S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 235179.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/18S&P MERVAL Index Ends 9.73% Lower at 235372.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.28% Higher at 247679.99 -- Data Talk

01/20/2023 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5525.49 points or 2.28% this week to 247679.99


--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 82570.43 points or 50.01% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 1, 2002

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 4, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up 12 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is up 12500.25 points or 5.32%

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up 23 of the past 27 trading days

--Off 5.01% from its record close of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 5.01% from its 52-week high of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 205.76% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 196.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.01% from its 2023 closing high of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

--Up 24.86% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 22.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 45594.87 points or 22.56%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1728ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
05:29pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.28% Higher at 247679.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/19S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 235179.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/18S&P MERVAL Index Ends 9.73% Lower at 235372.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.07% Higher at 260750.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.47% Higher at 250556.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/13S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 13.27% Higher at 242154.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.24% Higher at 234153.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/11S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.09% Higher at 224627.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/10S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 215810.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.90% Higher at 215724.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish