S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.28% Higher at 247679.99 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5525.49 points or 2.28% this week to 247679.99

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 82570.43 points or 50.01% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 1, 2002

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 4, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up 12 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is up 12500.25 points or 5.32%

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up 23 of the past 27 trading days

--Off 5.01% from its record close of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 5.01% from its 52-week high of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 205.76% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 196.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.01% from its 2023 closing high of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

--Up 24.86% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 22.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 45594.87 points or 22.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1728ET