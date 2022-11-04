S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.31% Higher at 151263.25 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3417.85 points or 2.31% this week to 151263.25

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 13972.51 points or 10.18% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point gain since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Largest three-week percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 9, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 812.23 points or 0.54%

--Second highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1953.89 points or 1.31% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 1.14% from its record close of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.14% from its 52-week high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Up 91.24% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 62.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.14% from its 2022 closing high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022

--Up 86.73% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 67763.14 points or 81.15%

