S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.31% Higher at 151263.25 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3417.85 points or 2.31% this week to 151263.25
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 13972.51 points or 10.18% over the last three weeks
--Largest three-week point gain since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022
--Largest three-week percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 9, 2022
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 812.23 points or 0.54%
--Second highest close in history
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 1953.89 points or 1.31% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
--Up nine of the past 11 trading days
--Off 1.14% from its record close of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 1.14% from its 52-week high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
--Up 91.24% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
--Rose 62.83% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.14% from its 2022 closing high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022
--Up 86.73% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 67763.14 points or 81.15%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-04-22 1733ET