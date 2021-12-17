S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.58% Lower at 83234.04 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2207.34 points or 2.58% this week to 83234.04

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 3125.74 points or 3.62% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 238.82 points or 0.29%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2294.60 points or 2.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.34% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

--Off 13.34% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 79.80% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 59.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.34% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 79.80% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 32007.55 points or 62.48%

