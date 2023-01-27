S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.67% Higher at 254295.43 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 6615.44 points or 2.67% this week to 254295.43

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 89185.87 points or 54.02% over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week percentage gain since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 4, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up 13 of the past 15 weeks

--Today it is down 7203.34 points or 2.75%

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Off 2.75% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 2.75% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 209.20% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 188.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.75% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 28.20% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 25.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 52210.31 points or 25.84%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1730ET