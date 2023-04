The S&P MERVAL Index is up 7132.55 points or 2.90% this week to 252848.72

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 33571.98 points or 15.31% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 20, 2023

--Closed Today

--Year-to-date it is up 50763.60 points or 25.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1736ET