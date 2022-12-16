S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.55% Lower at 165109.56 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 6068.33 points or 3.55% this week to 165109.56

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today it is up 376.36 points or 0.23%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 892.87 points or 0.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Off 3.55% from its record close of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Off 3.55% from its 52-week high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Up 103.83% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 98.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.55% from its 2022 closing high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Up 103.83% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 81609.45 points or 97.74%

