S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.84% Lower at 236419.44 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 9445.73 points or 3.84% this week to 236419.44

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 13478.06 points or 5.39% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Largest four-week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending June 24, 2022 when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 11134.40 points or 4.50%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 14492.36 points or 5.78% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.59% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 9.59% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 187.46% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 165.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.59% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 19.19% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 34334.32 points or 16.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1734ET