Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-03-10
236852.81 PTS   -4.92%
03/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.34% Lower at 247553.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.79% Higher at 250911.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.58% Lower at 246501.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.84% Lower at 236419.44 -- Data Talk

03/10/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 9445.73 points or 3.84% this week to 236419.44


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 13478.06 points or 5.39% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Largest four-week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending June 24, 2022 when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 11134.40 points or 4.50%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 14492.36 points or 5.78% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.59% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 9.59% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 187.46% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 165.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.59% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 19.19% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 34334.32 points or 16.99%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1734ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
03/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.34% Lower at 247553.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.79% Higher at 250911.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.58% Lower at 246501.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/06S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.91% Higher at 253018.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.99% Lower at 245865.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.74% Lower at 242748.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.86% Higher at 249580.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 2.40% Lower at 247459.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.86% Higher at 250465.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.26% Lower at 248324.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish