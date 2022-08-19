S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.99% Higher at 131009.08 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5029.51 points or 3.99% this week to 131009.08

--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 10005.19 points or 8.27% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 481.83 points or 0.37%

--Second highest close in history

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 0.37% from its record close of 131490.91 hit Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.37% from its 52-week high of 131490.91 hit Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Up 93.17% from its 52-week low of 67822.20 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 93.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.37% from its 2022 closing high of 131490.91 hit Thursday, Aug 18, 2022

--Up 61.73% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 47508.97 points or 56.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1740ET