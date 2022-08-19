Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-08-19
131009.08 PTS   -0.37%
08/18S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.39% Higher at 131490.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/17S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 125962.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 124787.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.99% Higher at 131009.08 -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 5029.51 points or 3.99% this week to 131009.08


--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 10005.19 points or 8.27% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 481.83 points or 0.37%

--Second highest close in history

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 0.37% from its record close of 131490.91 hit Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.37% from its 52-week high of 131490.91 hit Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Up 93.17% from its 52-week low of 67822.20 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 93.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.37% from its 2022 closing high of 131490.91 hit Thursday, Aug 18, 2022

--Up 61.73% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 47508.97 points or 56.90%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1740ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
08/18S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.39% Higher at 131490.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/17S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 125962.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 124787.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/12S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.11% Higher at 125979.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/11S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.99% Higher at 123333.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/10S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 122129.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.64% Lower at 121920.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/08S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.44% Higher at 123953.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/05S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.24% Lower at 121003.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/04S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 120437.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish