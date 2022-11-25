S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.11% Higher at 163716.93 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 6463.33 points or 4.11% this week to 163716.93

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 13303.58 points or 8.84% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point gain since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Largest two-week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 4, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 2780.51 points or 1.73%

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 9608.18 points or 6.23% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 28, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 11 trading days

--Up 106.99% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 103.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 102.11% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 80216.82 points or 96.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1732ET