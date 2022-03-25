S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.44% Higher at 93010.43 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3952.86 points or 4.44% this week to 93010.43

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 4011.37 points or 4.51% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 4, 2022

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 2903.83 points or 3.22%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 3.16% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 3.16% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 100.28% from its 52-week low of 46440.78 hit Friday, March 26, 2021

--Rose 100.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 14.82% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 9510.32 points or 11.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

