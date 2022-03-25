Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.44% Higher at 93010.43 -- Data Talk

03/25/2022 | 09:38pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3952.86 points or 4.44% this week to 93010.43


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 28, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 4011.37 points or 4.51% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 4, 2022

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 2903.83 points or 3.22%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 3.16% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 3.16% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 100.28% from its 52-week low of 46440.78 hit Friday, March 26, 2021

--Rose 100.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 14.82% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 9510.32 points or 11.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1737ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
03/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.07% Lower at 90106.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.14% Higher at 90170.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/21S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.10% Higher at 90041.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/18S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.07% Higher at 89057.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/17S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.51% Higher at 89645.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.04% Higher at 87450.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/15S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.06% Lower at 84054.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/14S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.54% Lower at 84955.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/11S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.58% Lower at 88999.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/10S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.50% Higher at 90283.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish