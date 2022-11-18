S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.55% Higher at 157253.60 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 6840.25 points or 4.55% this week to 157253.60

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 28, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 1994.33 points or 1.28%

--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3144.85 points or 2.04% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Up 98.82% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 83.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 94.13% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 73753.49 points or 88.33%

