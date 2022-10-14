S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.08% Lower at 137290.74 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 7354.59 points or 5.08% this week to 137290.74

--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 3473.03 points or 2.47%

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 8.63% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Off 8.63% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 73.58% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 67.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.63% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 69.49% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 53790.63 points or 64.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

