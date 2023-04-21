Advanced search
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-04-21
290890.52 PTS   +3.22%
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.50% Higher at 290890.52 -- Data Talk

04/21/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 15173.12 points or 5.50% this week to 290890.52


--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 71613.78 points or 32.66% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 13, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023, when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Today it is up 9063.04 points or 3.22%

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 15484.64 points or 5.62% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Up 10 of the past 11 trading days

--Up 253.69% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 217.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 46.65% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 18.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 88805.40 points or 43.94%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1735ET

Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
