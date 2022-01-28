Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.56% Higher at 88269.83 -- Data Talk

01/28/2022 | 10:38pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4647.35 points or 5.56% this week to 88269.83


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 3, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 2301.07 points or 2.68%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 7265.42 points or 8.97% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.10% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Off 8.10% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 90.68% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 82.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.97% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 4769.72 points or 5.71%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-22 1737ET

