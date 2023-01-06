Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-01-06
215375.67 PTS   +2.78%
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.79% Higher at 213794.25 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 05:31pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 11709.13 points or 5.79% this week to 213794.25


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 48684.69 points or 29.49% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since the week ending May 15, 2020

--Up 10 of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is up 4148.23 points or 1.98%

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 15433.76 points or 7.78% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Up 15 of the past 17 trading days

--Up 163.93% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 153.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.78% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 11709.13 points or 5.79%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1730ET

Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish