Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-02-03
239848.07 PTS   -3.26%
05:29pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.87% Lower at 239369.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 248854.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.98% Lower at 251062.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.87% Lower at 239369.95 -- Data Talk

02/03/2023 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 14925.48 points or 5.87% this week to 239369.95


--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Snaps a six-week winning streak

--Today it is down 9484.63 points or 3.81%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 14178.54 points or 5.59% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 8.46% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 8.46% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 191.05% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 172.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.46% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 20.67% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 37284.83 points or 18.45%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1728ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
05:29pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.87% Lower at 239369.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 248854.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.98% Lower at 251062.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/31S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 25.47% Higher at 253548.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/30S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.31% Lower at 245875.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.67% Higher at 254295.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 261498.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/25S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.16% Higher at 260073.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/24S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 252107.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.08% Higher at 250362.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish