S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.87% Lower at 239369.95 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 14925.48 points or 5.87% this week to 239369.95

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Snaps a six-week winning streak

--Today it is down 9484.63 points or 3.81%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 14178.54 points or 5.59% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 8.46% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 8.46% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 191.05% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 172.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.46% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 20.67% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 37284.83 points or 18.45%

