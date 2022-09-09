S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.09% Higher at 144642.18 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 8301.90 points or 6.09% this week to 144642.18
--Up eight of the past 11 weeks
--Today it is up 3132.86 points or 2.21%
--A new record close
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 7332.92 points or 5.34% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
--Up six of the past seven trading days
--Up 96.43% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Rose 90.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 78.56% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 6.17%
--Year-to-date it is up 61142.07 points or 73.22%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
