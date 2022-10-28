S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.41% Higher at 147845.40 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 8900.61 points or 6.41% this week to 147845.40

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 26, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 10554.66 points or 7.69% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 26, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 264.21 points or 0.18%

--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Off 1.61% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 1.61% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 86.92% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 76.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.61% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 82.52% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 64345.29 points or 77.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1728ET