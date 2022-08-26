S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 7.98% Higher at 141459.95 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 10450.87 points or 7.98% this week to 141459.95

--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 20456.06 points or 16.91% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 1317.67 points or 0.92%

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one-day point decline since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 0.92% from its record close of 142777.62 hit Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.92% from its 52-week high of 142777.62 hit Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Up 93.24% from its 52-week low of 73203.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Rose 93.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.92% from its 2022 closing high of 142777.62 hit Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

--Up 74.63% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 15.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 57959.84 points or 69.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

