Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-08-26
141459.95 PTS   -0.92%
08/25S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.81% Higher at 142777.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/24S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.37% Higher at 140246.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 136997.68, Record Close -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 7.98% Higher at 141459.95 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 10450.87 points or 7.98% this week to 141459.95


--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 20456.06 points or 16.91% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 1317.67 points or 0.92%

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one-day point decline since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 0.92% from its record close of 142777.62 hit Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.92% from its 52-week high of 142777.62 hit Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Up 93.24% from its 52-week low of 73203.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Rose 93.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.92% from its 2022 closing high of 142777.62 hit Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

--Up 74.63% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 15.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 57959.84 points or 69.41%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1742ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
08/25S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.81% Higher at 142777.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/24S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.37% Higher at 140246.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 136997.68, Record Close -- Data Talk
DJ
08/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.95% Higher at 132252.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/19S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.99% Higher at 131009.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/18S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.39% Higher at 131490.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/17S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 125962.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 124787.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/12S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.11% Higher at 125979.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/11S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.99% Higher at 123333.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish