S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 7.98% Higher at 141459.95 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 10450.87 points or 7.98% this week to 141459.95
--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending July 8, 2022
--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 20456.06 points or 16.91% over the last three weeks
--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022
--Up seven of the past nine weeks
--Today it is down 1317.67 points or 0.92%
--Second highest close in history
--Largest one-day point decline since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022
--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak
--Off 0.92% from its record close of 142777.62 hit Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.92% from its 52-week high of 142777.62 hit Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
--Up 93.24% from its 52-week low of 73203.64 hit Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
--Rose 93.24% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.92% from its 2022 closing high of 142777.62 hit Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
--Up 74.63% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 15.45%
--Year-to-date it is up 57959.84 points or 69.41%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-26-22 1742ET