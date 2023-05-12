The S&P MERVAL Index is up 24389.46 points or 8.21% this week to 321529.57

--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending March 31, 2023

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending April 14, 2023

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 8248.14 points or 2.63%

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 5, 2023

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 39777.08 points or 14.12% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 18, 2023 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up 289.23% from its 52-week low of 82605.64 hit Friday, June 24, 2022

--Rose 262.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 62.09% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 7.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 119444.45 points or 59.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

