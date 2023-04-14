S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.04% Higher at 275717.40 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 22868.68 points or 9.04% this week to 275717.40

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 56440.66 points or 25.74% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since the week ending Jan 13, 2023

--Today it is up 5388.43 points or 1.99%

--A new record close

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 24229.11 points or 9.63% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 235.25% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 202.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 39.00% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 12.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 73632.28 points or 36.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1751ET