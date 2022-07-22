S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.24% Higher at 113851.41 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 9628.49 points or 9.24% this week to 113851.41

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 1834.38 points or 1.64%

--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 6902.35 points or 6.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Up 75.58% from its 52-week low of 64841.23 hit Friday, July 23, 2021

--Rose 75.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 40.55% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 28.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 30351.30 points or 36.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

