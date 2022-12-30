Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-12-30
202604.88 PTS   +1.40%
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Year 142.02% Higher at 202085.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 199360.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 202559.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Year 142.02% Higher at 202085.12 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 05:40pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 118585.01 points or 142.02% this year to 202085.12


--Largest point and percentage gain on record (based on available data back to 1991)

--Up for 11 consecutive years

--Up 199622.49 points or 8106.07% over the last 11 years

--Up 19 of the past 21 years

--This quarter it is up 62970.03 points or 45.26%

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 113635.23 points or 128.47% over the last two quarters

--Up nine of the past 11 quarters

--This month it is up 33559.83 points or 19.91%

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since July 2022

--Up for six consecutive months

--Up 113635.23 points or 128.47% over the last six months

--Longest winning streak since Oct. 2021 when the market rose for seven straight months

--Up seven of the past eight months

--This week it is up 14301.08 points or 7.62%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 36975.56 points or 22.39% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 2724.46 points or 1.37%

--Second highest close in history

--Up 11 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 0.23% from its record close of 202559.85 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.23% from its 52-week high of 202559.85 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Up 149.47% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 142.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.23% from its 2022 closing high of 202559.85 hit Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

--Up 149.47% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1739ET

Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish