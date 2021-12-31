Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Year 63.00% Higher at 83500.11 -- Data Talk

12/31/2021 | 05:47pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 32273.62 points or 63.00% this year to 83500.11 (Market Closed)

--Largest one year percentage gain since year end 2017

--Up for 10 consecutive years

--Up 81037.48 points or 3290.69% over the last 10 years

--Up 18 of the past 20 years

--This quarter it is up 6136.47 points or 7.93%

--Up for three consecutive quarters

--Up 35517.72 points or 74.02% over the last three quarters

--Largest three quarter percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2020

--Up six of the past seven quarters

--This month it is up 4184.32 points or 5.28%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Oct. 2021

--Up eight of the past nine months

--This week it is down 1350.20 points or 1.59%

--Down five of the past seven weeks

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1746ET

