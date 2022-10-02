Florida, Carolinas face daunting recovery after Hurricane Ian

MIAMI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian
drifted through Virginia early on Sunday, while storm-ravaged
residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a disaster recovery
expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.
The storm's death toll was expected to rise as floodwaters
receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut
off from the outside world, where hundreds of people have been
rescued.
At least 53 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since
Ian crashed ashore Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force
on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained
winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour).
Florida accounted for the bulk of fatalities, with 42
tallied by the sheriff's office in coastal Lee County, which
bore the brunt of the storm when it made landfall, and 11 other
deaths reported by state officials in four neighboring counties.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will see the
devastation in Florida firsthand on Wednesday, the White House
said in a statement on Saturday. The Bidens will visit Puerto
Rico on Monday, where hundreds of thousands of people were still
without power two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit the island.
Cuba is restoring power after Ian knocked out electricity to
the whole country of 11 million people, flattened homes and
obliterated agricultural fields.
North Carolina authorities said at least four people had
been killed there. No deaths were immediately reported in South
Carolina, where Ian made another U.S. landfall on Friday.
Chugging over land since then, Ian has diminished into an
ever-weakening post-tropical cyclone.
The National Hurricane Center said heavy additional rainfall
was possible across portions of West Virginia and western
Maryland into Sunday morning, even as "major to record flooding"
was forecast to continue in central Florida.
WASHED AWAY
As the full scope of devastation came into clearer focus
days after Ian struck, officials said some of the heaviest
damage was inflicted by raging wind-driven ocean surf that
rushed into seaside communities and washed buildings away.
Satellite images from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) showed beach cottages and a motel that
lined the shores of Florida's Sanibel Island had been demolished
by storm surges. Although most homes appeared to still be
standing, roof damage to all was evident.
Surveys from the ground showed that the barrier island, a
popular tourist getaway that was home to some 6,000 residents,
was left utterly devastated, from its infrastructure to its
famously idyllic esthetic character.
"It's all just completely gone," Sanibel's city manager,
Dana Souza, said. "Our electric system is pretty much destroyed,
our sewer system has been damaged badly and our public water
supply is under assessment."
The island's link to the mainland was severed by breaches to
Sanibel's causeway bridge, further complicating recovery
efforts, Souza said.
After waning to a tropical storm by the end of its march
across Florida to the Atlantic, Ian regained hurricane strength
and pummeled coastal South Carolina on Friday, sweeping ashore
near Georgetown, north of the historic port city of Charleston,
with sustained winds reaching 85 mph (140 kph).
Numerous roads were flooded and blocked by fallen trees
while a number of piers were damaged in that area.
Even as they confronted a staggering amount of utility
repairs and debris removal, authorities were busy searching for
the missing.
As of Friday, some 10,000 people were reported unaccounted
for in Florida, according to the state's emergency management
director. He said many of those would likely turn out have
merely been displaced and unreachable due to power and phone
outages.
On Sanibel, crews were just making their way to the hard-hit
east end of that island on Saturday, "so our situation is that
we're still in the search-and-rescue mode," the city manager,
Souza, said.
City officials were aware of nearly 300 households who
failed to leave the island as the storm approached and whose
whereabouts and well-being were now being checked, he said.
More than 780,000 businesses and homes remained without
power on Sunday afternoon in Florida alone, where more than 2
million customers lost electricity the first night of the storm.
In central Florida, heavy flooding from rain-swollen rivers
and runoff appeared far more extensive than wind damage.
Insurers braced for between $28 billion and $47 billion in
claims from what could amount to the costliest Florida storm
since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, according to U.S. property data
and analytics company CoreLogic.
