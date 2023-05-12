The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 10.95 points or 0.02% this week to 54948.34

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 65.82 points or 0.12%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 586.34 points or 1.06% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Off 2.93% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 5, 2023

--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of 55534.68 hit Wednesday, May 10, 2023

--Up 23.13% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 10.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.06% from its 2023 closing high of 55534.68 hit Wednesday, May 10, 2023

--Up 12.15% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 6484.48 points or 13.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

