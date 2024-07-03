This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in Mexico gained Wednesday, as the IPC Index rose 1.6%, to 52796.26.

Among large companies, Gruma was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 5.5%, and Grupo Mexico surged 5.4%. Operadora de Sites Mexicanos rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares gained 4.7%.

Minera Frisco posted the largest decline, falling 2.5%, followed by shares of Grupo Herdez, which fell 1.8%. Shares of GMexico Transportes fell 1.6%.

Stock indexes in the U.S. ended mixed as the Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.9%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1%.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-03-24 1751ET