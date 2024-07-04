This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in Mexico slipped Thursday, as the IPC Index dropped 0.3% to 52654.85.

Among large companies, Qualitas Controladora S.A.B. de C.V. posted the largest decline, falling 2.2%, followed by shares of Alsea S.A.B. de C.V., which fell 1.8%. Shares of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores S.A.B. de C.V. Series A fell 1.6%.

Becle S.A.B. de C.V. was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 1.6%, and Genomma Lab Internacional S.A.B. de C.V. Series B gained 1.5%. Industrias Penoles S.A.B. de C.V. rounded out the top three movers on Thursday, as shares gained 1.1%.

