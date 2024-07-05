This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in Mexico slipped Friday, as the IPC Index fell 0.6%, to 52333.16.

Among large companies, Vista Oil & Gas posted the largest decline, falling 4.1%, followed by shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, which fell 2.9%. Shares of Alfa fell 2.9%.

Minera Frisco was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 4.5%, and Industrias Penoles gained 0.9%. Grupo Mexico rounded out the top three movers on Friday, as shares rose 0.5%.

Stock indexes in the U.S. rose as the Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.9%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index added 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

