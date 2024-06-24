Stocks in Mexico slipped Monday, as the IPC index fell 0.5% to 52512.91.

Among large companies, Operadora de Sites Mexicanos S.A.B. de C.V. A1 posted the largest decline, falling 3.7%, followed by shares of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. Series A, which fell 3.3%. Shares of Becle S.A.B. de C.V. fell 2.6%.

Corporativo Fragua S.A.B. de C.V. Series B was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 2.9%. Genomma Lab Internacional S.A.B. de C.V. Series B gained 2.2%. Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. rounded out the top three movers on Monday, as shares gained 1.8%.

U.S. stock indexes ended mixed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.7%. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.3% and the NASDAQ Composite Index fell 1.1%.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 100.14. Locally, the dollar was equivalent to MXN17.97, up 0.1%.

