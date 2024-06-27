This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in Mexico slipped Thursday, as the IPC Index dropped 0.3%, to 52310.96.

Among large companies, Minera Frisco posted the largest decline, falling 2.7%, followed by shares of Regional S.A.B., which fell 2.3%. Shares of Banco del Bajio fell 1.9%.

Grupo Kuo was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 7.5%, and Alpek surged 4.5%. Qualitas Controladora rounded out the top three movers on Thursday, as shares gained 4.3%.

U.S. stock indexes closed up with the NASDAQ Composite Index increasing 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, and the S&P 500 Index gained 0.1%.

Locally, the dollar was equivalent to MXN18.45, up 0.1%.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-24 1751ET