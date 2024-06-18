Stocks in Mexico gained Tuesday, as the IPC Index gained 1.5% to 53191.25.

Among large companies, Genomma Lab Internacional S.A.B. de C.V. Series B was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 6.7%, and Grupo Financiero Inbursa S.A.B. de C.V. Series O surged 5.7%. Grupo Carso S.A.B. de C.V. Series A1 rounded out the top three movers on Tuesday, as shares gained 4.9%.

Minera Frisco S.A.B. de C.V. posted the largest decline, falling 4.7%, followed by shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S.A.B. de C.V., which fell 1.6%. Shares of Grupo Herdez S.A.B. de C.V. fell 1.5%.

Stock indexes in the U.S. finished mixed with the S&P 500 Index rising 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite Index was flat.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 99.89. Locally, the dollar was equivalent to MXN18.41, steady from the prior day.

