Stocks in Mexico rose Monday, as the IPC Index gained 0.8% to 52883.97.

Among large companies, Grupo Carso S.A.B. de C.V. Series A1 was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 4.6%, and Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. Series A gained 3.4%. Gentera S.A.B. de C.V. rounded out the top three movers on Monday, as shares gained 3.3%.

Becle S.A.B. de C.V. posted the largest decline, falling 3.0%, followed by shares of Minera Frisco S.A.B. de C.V., which fell 2.9%. Shares of Gruma S.A.B. de C.V. Series B fell 1.5%.

Stock indexes in the U.S. rose with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising 0.8%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index increased 0.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.1%.

Locally, the dollar was equivalent to MXN18.37, steady from the prior day.

