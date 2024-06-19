Stocks in Mexico rose Wednesday, as the IPC Index added 0.2% to 53323.37.

Among large companies, Operadora de Sites Mexicanos S.A.B. de C.V. A1 was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 3.9%, and Corporativo Fragua S.A.B. de C.V. Series B gained 1.7%. Grupo Comercial Chedraui S.A.B. de C.V. rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares gained 1.7%.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S.A.B. de C.V. posted the largest decline, falling 3.2%, followed by shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B. de C.V. Series B, which fell 2.5%. Shares of Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. Series B fell 2.4%.

U.S. stock indexes ended mixed

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 99.88. Locally, the dollar was equivalent to MXN18.43, steady from the prior day.

