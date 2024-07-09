This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in Mexico rose Tuesday, as the IPC Index gained 0.8% to 53331.81.

Among large companies, Wal-Mart de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. was the biggest gainer during the session, up 3.3%, and Genomma Lab Internacional S.A.B. de C.V. Series B added 2.9%. Gruma S.A.B. de C.V. Series B rounded out the top three movers on Tuesday, as shares gained 2.7%.

Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. de C.V. posted the largest decline, falling 2.7%, followed by shares of Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., which lost 2.1%. Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa S.A.B. de C.V. Series O fell 1.9%.

Stock indexes in the U.S. closed flat with the Nasdaq Composite Index and the S&P 500 Index each rising 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%.

