Stocks in Mexico slipped Wednesday, as the IPC Index fell 0.3%, to 52468.01.

Among large companies, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico posted the largest decline, falling 2.7%, followed by shares of Genomma Lab Internacional, which fell 2.2%. Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte fell 1.9%.

El Puerto de Liverpool was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 3.4%, and Grupo Herdez gained 3.1%. Regional S.A.B. rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares gained 3.0%.

Stock indexes in the U.S. ended mixed with the NASDAQ Composite Index gaining 0.5%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index gained 0.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 100.63. Locally, the dollar was equivalent to MXN18.34, steady from the prior day.

