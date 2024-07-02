This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in Mexico fell Tuesday, as the IPC Index lost 1.8% to settle at 51947.89.

Among large companies, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. Series A shares posted the largest decline, dropping 5.2%, followed by shares of Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. de C.V., which fell 4.7%. Shares of Grupo Carso S.A.B. de C.V. Series A1 shares fell 3.9%.

Corporacion Moctezuma S.A.B. de C.V. was the biggest gainer during the session, up 3.4%, and Organizacion Soriana S.A.B. de C.V. Series B shares gained 3%. Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. Series A shares rounded out the top three movers, up 1.4%.

U.S. stock indexes increased with the Nasdaq Composite Index adding 0.8%. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%.

Locally, the dollar was equivalent to MXN18.26, steady from the prior day.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-24 1753ET