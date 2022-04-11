Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. Mexico IPC
  5. News
  6. Summary
    MEXBOL   

MEXICO IPC

(MEXBOL)
End-of-day quote Monde  -  04-08
54617.53 PTS   -1.17%
04/07Mexico labor reform in progress but needs 'tremendous' work, U.S. official says
RE
04/01Europe's appetite for U.S. gas fast-tracks two new LNG projects
RE
03/31Explainer-What is the SPR, the emergency oil stash Biden is tapping?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Overwhelming majority of Mexicans back president to stay in power

04/11/2022 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mexico holds referendum on whether President Lopez Obrador should continue in office

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -About 90% of Mexicans voting in an unprecedented recall election on Sunday backed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to stay in office, underlining his domination of the political agenda, even though turnout was at the lower end of forecasts.

Between 90.3% and 91.9% voters were predicted to have supported Lopez Obrador in the referendum he had vigorously campaigned for, according to a preliminary estimate published by the National Electoral Institute (INE) on Sunday night.

Still, turnout was forecast to be between 17% and 18.2%, INE said, well below the 40% threshold needed to make the result binding. A poll published by newspaper el Financiero earlier this month had forecast turnout of 16-25%.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist, was the architect of the first so-called 'recall referendum' in modern Mexico, and both critics and supporters alike viewed his victory as a foregone conclusion.

Opposition politicians had actively discouraged their supporters from voting, with many condemning the process as a propaganda exercise for the president and a costly distraction from the country's real problems.

Political analysts said Lopez Obrador was likely to seize on the result as a personal triumph as he attempts to push a constitutional change to the electricity market through Congress in the coming week, although he looks short of votes.

After initial results came in, Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that he was preparing a video address, adding: "I really love you."

The referendum fuelled speculation it could open the door to extending presidential term limits in a country where the head of state is allowed to serve only a single six-year period.

Lopez Obrador denies he wants to extend his term, but used the referendum to fire up his supporters and test of his strength ahead of gubernatorial elections in June.

"Democracy has to become a habit in Mexico," the president told a crowd after he left a voting booth, "so that no one forgets that the people are the ones who govern."

Since taking office in December 2018, Lopez Obrador has fallen short of campaign pledges to bring down violent crime and lift the economy, unsettling investors by trying to renegotiate contracts issued by past governments and tightening state control of natural resources and energy.

But his successful roll-out of welfare programs and relentless daily depiction of a political narrative in which he stars as a morally upright defender of the poor against a corrupt, wealthy elite has helped buttress his popularity.

CONTENTIOUS

Many Mexicans regard the folksy Lopez Obrador as a welcome departure from previous leaders often seen as aloof from the broader population in a society that remains highly unequal.

"I want the president to continue in power," Guillermina Gomez said after voting in the central state of Tlaxcala.

The 60-year-old homemaker said the president's welfare programs had allowed her grandchildren to enroll in high school, something that had been impossible for her own children due to her household's meager income.

"Thanks to him we've received benefits that no one else has given us," she said.

Costing millions of dollars and heavily publicized in the capital, the referendum asked Mexicans if Lopez Obrador's mandate should be revoked "due to loss of trust," or whether he should conclude his term as scheduled on Sept. 30, 2024.

Still, Maribel Rosas, 36, who voted for Lopez Obrador to become president, said she had cast a vote for him to be removed from office, arguing that he was failing to help the middle class and encouraging social polarisation.

"This division isn't going to get us anywhere," said Rosas, a Mexico City resident who works in advertising.

The president has accused the National Electoral Institute of trying to stymie the referendum, which it denies, and suggested that he would blame it for any shortcomings.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Diego Ore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Mark Porter)

By Dave Graham


© Reuters 2022
All news about MEXICO IPC
04/07Mexico labor reform in progress but needs 'tremendous' work, U.S. official says
RE
04/01Europe's appetite for U.S. gas fast-tracks two new LNG projects
RE
03/31Explainer-What is the SPR, the emergency oil stash Biden is tapping?
RE
03/29UAE, Saudi say OPEC+ should not play politics
RE
03/24Citi's Mexico unit to define sale terms in April
RE
03/02Kootenay Silver Reports Drilling Results by Aztec - Kootenay JV from Cervantes Project ..
MT
02/22Latam e-commerce giant MercadoLibre reports Q4 net loss of $46.1 mln
RE
02/18US Oil Rig Count Rises by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02/16Walmart's Mexico unit sees profit rise 5% but costs increase
RE
02/15Pipeline operator TC Energy beats profit estimates, helped by gas earnings
RE
More news
News of the index components MEXICO IPC
04/11CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
04/08FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO B DE C : 2021 Financial Statements
PU
04/08FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO B DE C : Summary of Resolutions
PU
04/08FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO B DE C : FEMSA Shareholders´ Meeting Resolutions - Form 6-K
PU
04/08Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Approves Payment of Cash Dividend, Payable o..
CI
04/08CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIAC : Volaris announces summons for general ordinary annu..
PU
04/08REGIONAL S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Chart MEXICO IPC
Duration : Period :
Mexico IPC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEXICO IPC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings MEXICO IPC
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V. 105.66 End-of-day quote.5.14%
BECLE, S.A.B. DE C.V. 47.9 End-of-day quote.4.65%
INDUSTRIAS PEÑOLES, S.A.B. DE C.V. 245.24 End-of-day quote.3.33%
KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MÉXICO, S. A. B. DE C. V. 28.09 End-of-day quote.2.89%
ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V. 52.79 End-of-day quote.1.89%
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V. 139.31 End-of-day quote.-2.80%
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 304.01 End-of-day quote.-2.97%
GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 71.2 End-of-day quote.-3.17%
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. 9.21 End-of-day quote.-4.86%
REGIONAL S.A.B. DE C.V. 125.93 End-of-day quote.-8.69%
Heatmap :